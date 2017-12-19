Vince McMahon Reportedly Open To Selling WWE

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via SportsKeeda), Dave Meltzer suggested that Vince McMahon is now open to the idea of selling the WWE. It’s believed that McMahon’s attitude changed after the UFC was sold for $4 billion last year to talent agency WME-IMG, as well as the creation of Alpha Entertainment, a separate entity from WWE. In the case of the UFC, Dana White is no longer the owner but he’s still the president, minority owner and day-to-day promoter.

There have been rumors that the WWE may be sold, but those rumors were usually debunked. New rumors suggest that McMahon has invested in Alpha and this could lead the way for an XFL return. This would be an investment in sports, entertainment and football. Meanwhile, Forbes reports that the revenue created by UFC and WWE is said to be similar as of last year. WWE actually earned more in 2015, but it’s believed that WWE is valued at $1.5 billion, which is less than half of UFC. However, it hit a peak for 2017 in stock today, the highest point in seventeen years. This is part of a steady recovery after a drop in March 2014 where the value of stocks was cut in half.

This is all rumor for now as there have been no offers on WWE that have been made public. It’s still believed that the company will go to Shane or Stephanie McMahon, or possibly Triple H, once something happens to Vince. The rumors suggested that Disney would buy the company, but those were denied.