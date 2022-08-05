Vince McMahon Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon has officially been removed from the internal talent roster in WWE, following his announced retirement two weeks ago.

He had been listed among other talents who were not assigned to an official brand, but would make appearances and were signed to WWE deals. As an example, the Bella Twins and John Cena were listed this way. McMahon is no longer on that list.

WWE is continuing to remove direct links to McMahon, as it was previously noted references to him were also removed from backstage.