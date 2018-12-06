Vince McMahon Reportedly Rewrote All Of Monday’s Raw Hours Before The Show

I know you’ll be shocked to hear this, but Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that Vince McMahon rewrote much of Monday’s Raw hours before the show. Vince arrived at about 3PM local time, and decided to rewrite the show. He did this to give it a happier vibe due to the death of President George H.W. Bush, since they were in Texas and he expected a somber crowd. This is why the babyfaces had a better night than usual, with Ronda Rousey standing tall to close the show.