Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Reportedly Rewrote All Of Monday’s Raw Hours Before The Show

December 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Vince McMahon WWE Raw

I know you’ll be shocked to hear this, but Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that Vince McMahon rewrote much of Monday’s Raw hours before the show. Vince arrived at about 3PM local time, and decided to rewrite the show. He did this to give it a happier vibe due to the death of President George H.W. Bush, since they were in Texas and he expected a somber crowd. This is why the babyfaces had a better night than usual, with Ronda Rousey standing tall to close the show.

article topics :

Vince McMahon, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading