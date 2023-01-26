Vince McMahon Reportedly Seen This Week at WWE HQ

– PWInsider reports that WWE Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon was seen at WWE HQ, Titan Tower, this week, and he’s apparently back in his old office. While there were rumors of him being seen at Titan Tower going back to his retirement in July 2022, this is the first “confirmed” sighting of McMahon at the location, per PWInsider.

As noted, Vince McMahon returned to the company as part of the Board of Directors earlier this month. He was later elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board following his daughter Stephanie McMahon resigning as co-CEO.