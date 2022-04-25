Vince McMahon Reportedly Sees Big Things For Austin Theory

Earlier today, John Cena took to Twitter to praise Austin Theory, noting that Theory has more skill and talent than he had. It seems he’s not the only one who feels that way. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, now that his push is in “full effect”, a source expects “bigger and better things” for him.

Vince McMahon reportedly “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful.”

Theory is the current United States champion and has been paired with McMahon on television, even getting a big match at Wrestlemania 38 against Pat McAfee.