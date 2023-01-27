Vince McMahon Reportedly Working Shorter Hours After Recent Return

Earlier this month, Vince McMahon returned to WWE after he announced his retirement last year. He was voted back in as chairman of the board and is believed to be preparing the company for a sale. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McMahon has been working shorter hours since his return.

When McMahon was the CEO, Chairman and head of creative, he would work at the office all night, sometimes into the early morning. However, his responsibilities have been reduced and so he leaves “at a normal time”. Most of those long nights were due to long creative meetings, which he is no longer involved with. McMahon has not been at any TV tapings or creative meetings since his return. Instead, he has been working on the possible sale of the company.