wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Working Shorter Hours After Recent Return
Earlier this month, Vince McMahon returned to WWE after he announced his retirement last year. He was voted back in as chairman of the board and is believed to be preparing the company for a sale. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McMahon has been working shorter hours since his return.
When McMahon was the CEO, Chairman and head of creative, he would work at the office all night, sometimes into the early morning. However, his responsibilities have been reduced and so he leaves “at a normal time”. Most of those long nights were due to long creative meetings, which he is no longer involved with. McMahon has not been at any TV tapings or creative meetings since his return. Instead, he has been working on the possible sale of the company.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Which Women Will Not Be In Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
- Mick Foley On Bleeding During His WWE Run, Whether Blood Still Has a Place In Wrestling
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally