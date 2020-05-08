Vince McMahon Reportedly Responsible For Much of Otis’ Part of Storyline With Mandy Rose

A lot of Otis’ material in his storyline with Mandy Rose comes from Vince McMahon, according to a new report. The WON reports that McMahon, who is a fan of Otis’ character, is reponsible for a lot of and perhaps most of the Otis side of the angle.

The site notes that Andrea Listenberger, who was released from WWE last month and was credited with the story, wrote the promos and was a good writer, but was not the driving force in the storyline. Mandy Rose has previously said that she pitched the storyline to McMahon.