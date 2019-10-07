Vince McMahon Reveals Viewership For The Rock’s Smackdown Segment in Internal Email

– During an internal email sent to WWE employees on Monday, Vince McMahon revealed the viewership for the Rock’s segment of Smackdown. According to PWInsider, the email was congratulatory to employees regarding the success of Smackdown’s launch and noted that the opening segment with Rock, Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin brought in 4 million viewers. McMahon thanked everyone in the company for helping with the success of the show.

The Smackdown debut ultimately drew a finalized demo rating of 1.4, making it the top rated show across TV for the night, and 3.888 million viewers.