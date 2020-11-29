Vince McMahon Rumored to Have Signed Off on Four Matches For TLC

A new report suggests that Vince McMahon has approved four matches thus far for TLC. According to Ringside News, the Chairman has set the following matches for the

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Asuka & Lana

* Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

* Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

TLC takes place on December 20th and will air live on WWE Network.