wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Rumored to Have Signed Off on Four Matches For TLC
November 29, 2020 | Posted by
A new report suggests that Vince McMahon has approved four matches thus far for TLC. According to Ringside News, the Chairman has set the following matches for the
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Asuka & Lana
* Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan
* Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
TLC takes place on December 20th and will air live on WWE Network.
