Vince McMahon Said To Not Be Happy With Survivor Series Main Event

Last night’s Survivor Series PPV featured the main event of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Baszler would end up winning the match by making Bayley tap out. Regardless of how the fans may have felt about the match, Vince McMahon was reportedly not happy with it.

A new post by WrestleVotes reads: “Heard even Vince himself didn’t like the main event last night. Major disappointment.”