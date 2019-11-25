wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Said To Not Be Happy With Survivor Series Main Event
November 25, 2019 | Posted by
Last night’s Survivor Series PPV featured the main event of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Baszler would end up winning the match by making Bayley tap out. Regardless of how the fans may have felt about the match, Vince McMahon was reportedly not happy with it.
A new post by WrestleVotes reads: “Heard even Vince himself didn’t like the main event last night. Major disappointment.”
Heard even Vince himself didn’t like the main event last night. Major disappointment.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 25, 2019
