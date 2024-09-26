Vince McMahon Says Chris Benoit ‘Went Nuts’, Downplays Steroids or Concussions As Cause

During the Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon (via Fightful), Vince McMahon spoke about what he believes caused Chris Benoit to murder his family back in 2007. McMahon denied that steroids or brain damage were to blame, noting that Benoit just “went nuts.”

He said: “There is no correlation between taking steroids and what happened to Chris Benoit. Human beings are flawed. Chris went nuts. It happens in every form of life in everything. That’s the only thing I can take away from it. This doctor came up with this ridiculous statement of, ‘Okay, here’s why Chris Benoit did this. Caused some sort of trauma to his head.’ Things were shown where Chris would dive off the rope and hit someone with his head. That’s complete work. It looks like there’s damage, and there’s not. We know what we’re doing. We don’t hurt each other. There were a couple of in ring moves that we stopped doing. We stopped hitting each other over the head with metal chairs.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Steve Austin denied the existence of CTE.