Vince McMahon Says He Would Advise Anyone To Not Bring Your Family Into Business

WWE has been a family business for years, from Vince McMahon Sr. to his son, Vince McMahon Jr., who took over. Later, his son, Shane McMahon, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and his wife, Linda McMahon, joined the company.

While speaking on his Mr. McMahon Netflix doc (per Fightful), McMahon stated that everyone, including family, needs to understand their place.

“Everyone has to understand their place. When a family member thinks, ‘Wait a minute. I’ve got this…’ They don’t quite have the vision as someone who’s grown and created a business. They have a different vision, and it may work, but you know what? We’re gonna go with my vision. I would advise anyone, don’t bring your family into the business. It’s brutal. Somewhere along the line, it’s going to explode.”