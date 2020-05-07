Vince McMahon Says Kevin Owens Is ‘An Inspiration In His Own Unique Way’

In a post on Twitter, Vince McMahon wished Kevin Owens a happy 36th birthday, while also saying Owens is an ‘inspiration.’

He wrote: “He’s a fighter, a father, and an inspiration in his own unique way. Happy Birthday, @FightOwensFight!”

Owens is currently out of action due to an ankle injury, but it’s said to not be serious and he won’t be out long.