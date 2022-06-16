wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Scandal Referenced During AEW Rampage Tapings (SPOILERS)

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported yesterday, Vince McMahon is currently caught up in a huge scandal, as the WWE board is investigating a $3 million payment made to a former employee he allegedly had a sexual relationship with. As you might have guessed, AEW’s Max Caster referenced the story during his rap for the AEW Rampage taping last night.

It includes the line: “Honestly I had something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA.

