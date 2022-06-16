wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Scandal Referenced During AEW Rampage Tapings (SPOILERS)
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, Vince McMahon is currently caught up in a huge scandal, as the WWE board is investigating a $3 million payment made to a former employee he allegedly had a sexual relationship with. As you might have guessed, AEW’s Max Caster referenced the story during his rap for the AEW Rampage taping last night.
It includes the line: “Honestly I had something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA.”
Max Caster's Rap on #AEWRampage 👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/yvxmt8CnKU
— Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) June 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair
- More On Vince McMahon Investigation: WWE Issues Staff Message, Note On How Much Voting Power McMahons Control
- AEW Reportedly Changed Booking Plans For Tag Team Titles