Vince McMahon Reportedly Scouting Talent at WWE Performance Center This Week

Vince McMahon is set to be at the WWE Performance Center to take a look at the talent there, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that McMahon is scheduled to be at the PC this week, apparently Thursday. Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis have also made the trip to the PC to scout talent in recent weeks, observing the in-house live events that are not open to the public.

The report notes that this, along with the recent appearances of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Shotzi Blackheart and Bronson Reed at Raw and Smackdown for dark matches, are part of a major scounting effort to replenish the Raw and Smackdown rosters which have been depleted by releases and subject to repeat bookings as of late.