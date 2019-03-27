Vince McMahon Sells $270 Million of WWE Stock to Help Fund XFL

– Vince McMahon has unloaded a whole host of WWE stock in order to finance the XFL. According to a new 8-K filing WWE has made with the SEC, McMahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, or 4.1% of the company’s total outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock. The value of the stock is just under $272 million.

The filing notes that McMahon has no current plan to sell more shares and “intends to continue in his capacity as the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the foreseeable future.” While he sold a significant amount of stock, McMahon still owns 28,682,948 shares, which is 80.1% of the Company’s total voting power and approximately 36.8% of the Company’s total outstanding shares of common stock.

The XFL returns on February 8th and 9th of 2020.