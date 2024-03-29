Vince McMahon Sells Another 3.5 Million Shares of TKO Stock

Vince McMahon has sold a new hefty batch of his TKO stock, according to an SEC filing. TKO filed the paperwork on Thursday noting that McMahon sold an additional 3.484 million shares of the company’s stock. McMahon sold 5.35 million shares earlier this month.

Following the sale, McMahon still owns 11.518 million shares which means he has unloaded approximately 44% of his stock. The filing reads: