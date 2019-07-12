WWE News: Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins Comment on Roman Reigns’ ESPY Win, Brock Lesnar Birthday Playlist

– Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins took to Twitter to comment on Roman Reigns’ win at the ESPYs for the first-ever Best WWE Moment award. You can see their posts below:

Congratulations to @WWERomanReigns on winning the @ESPYS’ first-ever Best #WWE Moment award in celebration of your triumphant return to Monday Night #Raw this year. https://t.co/Ja077oQ2mn — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 12, 2019

What a bucket list surprise it was to present the inaugural Best @WWE Moment award on the @ESPYS red carpet. Humbling as all get out, but as I said…it’s about damn time. https://t.co/pDumjOViJq — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 12, 2019

– As noted earlier today, Brock Lesnar turned 42 on Friday. In celebration, WWE posted the following episode of WWE Playlist looking at Lesnar’s craziest moments: