WWE News: Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins Comment on Roman Reigns’ ESPY Win, Brock Lesnar Birthday Playlist

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins took to Twitter to comment on Roman Reigns’ win at the ESPYs for the first-ever Best WWE Moment award. You can see their posts below:

– As noted earlier today, Brock Lesnar turned 42 on Friday. In celebration, WWE posted the following episode of WWE Playlist looking at Lesnar’s craziest moments:

