wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins Comment on Roman Reigns’ ESPY Win, Brock Lesnar Birthday Playlist
– Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins took to Twitter to comment on Roman Reigns’ win at the ESPYs for the first-ever Best WWE Moment award. You can see their posts below:
Congratulations to @WWERomanReigns on winning the @ESPYS’ first-ever Best #WWE Moment award in celebration of your triumphant return to Monday Night #Raw this year. https://t.co/Ja077oQ2mn
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 12, 2019
What a bucket list surprise it was to present the inaugural Best @WWE Moment award on the @ESPYS red carpet. Humbling as all get out, but as I said…it’s about damn time. https://t.co/pDumjOViJq
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 12, 2019
– As noted earlier today, Brock Lesnar turned 42 on Friday. In celebration, WWE posted the following episode of WWE Playlist looking at Lesnar’s craziest moments:
