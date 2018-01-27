Documents and Reports of Vince McMahon Allegedly Committing Sexual Assault in 2006 Surface

– A number of media outlets, such as The New York Daily News and The Daily Beast have reported on alleged incident of sexual assault perpetrated by WWE chairman Vince McMahon that occurred in January 2006 in Boca Raton, Florida. The allegations involve McMahon attempting to kiss and grope a woman at a tanning salon.

Police documents were filed on the incident. According to the documents, McMahon (then 60) went to the Tanzabar Tanning Salon in Boca Raton in January 2006 for a bronzing session. McMahon then allegedly tried to show a 22-year-old employee there some nude and semi-nude pictures on his phone. The woman then advised McMahon to stop, and McMahon went to tanned himself. After that, the alleged female victim claims that McMahon tried to kiss and fondle her before she could leave the room.

McMahon’s lawyer later told police that his client denied the claims. Based on reports, the worker wanted to press charges, but the sun salon’s managers and owners didn’t want to notify police. The police documents reportedly note that there was “probable cause to believe” McMahon “actually and intentionally” put his hands on the woman against her will.

Florida prosecutors opted to drop the charges due to lack of proof. A spokesman for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office said, “Prosecutors have to file at a higher standard, which is proof above a reasonable doubt. It’s a much different standard than probable cause.” The spokesman added, “A misdemeanor that is not done in the presence of a law enforcement officer in Florida generally is not a prosecutable case unless there is a independent witnesses and or physical evidence as in photos — that kind of thing.”

The story comes out after Vince McMahon’s recent announcement for the relaunch of the XFL. During his press conference announcing the league’s return, he impressed upon how the league would look to hire athletes and players with clean records. McMahon stated, “We are evaluating a player based on many things, including the quality of human being they are. If you have any sort of criminal record or commit a crime you aren’t playing in this league.”