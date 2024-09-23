wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Issues Statement On Netflix’s Mr. McMahon Docuseries
Vince McMahon has issues a statement on the upcoming Netflix docuseries about him, saying it is “misleading” based on an early cut. The docuseries, Mr. McMahon, arrives on Wednesday and McMahon posted a statement to his Twitter account on Monday to address the show.
McMahon said that he didn’t regret participating in show but claimed that, based on an early partial cut he’s seen, it is “misleading” and conflates his on-screen character with himself.
You can see the full statement below:
“I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons. Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doe falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the “Mr. McMahon” character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident. A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative. In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, “Mr. McMahon”. I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.”
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 23, 2024
