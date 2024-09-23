Vince McMahon Issues Statement On Netflix’s Mr. McMahon Docuseries

Vince McMahon has issues a statement on the upcoming Netflix docuseries about him, saying it is “misleading” based on an early cut. The docuseries, Mr. McMahon, arrives on Wednesday and McMahon posted a statement to his Twitter account on Monday to address the show.

McMahon said that he didn’t regret participating in show but claimed that, based on an early partial cut he’s seen, it is “misleading” and conflates his on-screen character with himself.

You can see the full statement below: