Vince McMahon Still Expected To Be Involved With Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee At Wrestlemania

It has been rumored that Vince McMahon was planning to wrestle Pat McAfee at Wrestlemania. That match was eventually changed to McAfee vs. Austin Theory, but according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon is still expected to be involved in the match in some way.

The report notes that the angle shot on last week’s episode of Smackdown, where McAfee attacked Theory and left his broadcast position, will lead to McMahon’s involvement. It’s unknown exactly how McMahon will have a role in the match at this time. It was noted that McMahon is “going to do whatever he wants to do”. While the plans had been finalized as something different and changed previously, ultimately only McMahon knows what he will do.