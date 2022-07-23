wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Story Makes Front Page Of The Wall Street Journal

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon Image Credit: WWE

As we previously reported, Vince McMahon has retired from all of his duties in WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as co-CEOs. The story has landed McMahon on the front page of The Wall Street Journal, the same publication that broke the news about his scandal last month.

The headline reads: “On the Ropes for Alleged Misconduct, McMahon to Retire.

