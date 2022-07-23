wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Story Makes Front Page Of The Wall Street Journal
As we previously reported, Vince McMahon has retired from all of his duties in WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as co-CEOs. The story has landed McMahon on the front page of The Wall Street Journal, the same publication that broke the news about his scandal last month.
The headline reads: “On the Ropes for Alleged Misconduct, McMahon to Retire.”
The WSJ was just delivered… pic.twitter.com/B31YcBthFe
— Fidel Sasstro (@Sempervive) July 23, 2022
