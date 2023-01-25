Vince McMahon Reportedly Sued Over Alleged Payments For Sexual Harassment Claims

Vince McMahon has reportedly been hit by another lawsuit over his alleged payments to deal with claims of sexual harassment against him. Bloomberg reports that another lawsuit was filed against the WWE Executive Chairman by Carole Casale and Chrystal Lavalle. The lawsuit itself has not been publicly released, but the suit is seeking to sever itself from the consolidated action taken against McMahon.

There were two previous lawsuits filed against McMahon this month. The first was filed by Scott Fellows in Chancery Court of Delaware and alleges that McMahon violated WWE’s Charter and breached his Fiduciary Duty as Controlling Stockholder by forcing himself back onto the Board of Directors. The second was filed by Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System and essentially argues the same thing. Both of those suits seek to be recognized as class action suits and are seeking to block McMahon from his position on the Board.

WWE is exploring options regarding a potential sale of the company.