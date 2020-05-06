wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Thanks Frontline Medical Workers
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE is supporting the Real Heroes Project and paid tribute to the frontline healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also tweeted about the project earlier today, which you can see below.
McMahon wrote on Twitter, “To all the tireless and indomitable frontline medical workers, THANK YOU. #TheRealHeroes”
To all the tireless and indomitable frontline medical workers, THANK YOU. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/q8vhQ5aTof
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Doesn’t Want to Manage The Revival in AEW, Says He’s Not Interested in a Long-Term Role Anywhere
- Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)