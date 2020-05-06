wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Thanks Frontline Medical Workers

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe WWE

As previously reported, WWE is supporting the Real Heroes Project and paid tribute to the frontline healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also tweeted about the project earlier today, which you can see below.

McMahon wrote on Twitter, “To all the tireless and indomitable frontline medical workers, THANK YOU. #TheRealHeroes”

