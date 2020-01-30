Vince McMahon Thinks Becky Lynch Is ‘Just Getting Started’

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch celebrates her 33rd birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon later wrote a birthday message to Lynch on Twitter and said that the champ was just getting started. You can check out that tweet below.

Vince McMahon wrote on his Twitter account, “She’s done it all, but she’s just getting started. Happy Birthday to @BeckyLynchWWE!”