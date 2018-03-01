 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon and Triple H Close Deal, Latest UpUpDownDown Video, WWE Returning To Utica

March 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE Raw XFL

– Vince McMahon and Triple H were in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to finalize a deal to hold events there for the next ten years. Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi General Sports Authority, tweeted the following photo:

– Here is the latest edition of UpUpDownDown, featuring Luke Harper, Konnor, Mike Kanellis and Aiden English playing Gang Beasts.

– WWE will return to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in Utica, NY for a RAW live event on April 29. You can find tickets here, at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office, or by calling 1-866-688-8750.

article topics :

Triple H, UpUpDownDown, Vince McMahon, WWE, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading