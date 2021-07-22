wrestling / News
Vince McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan & More Sell WWE Stock
Vince McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, and other WWE executives have sold a bit of their WWE stock. Fightful reports that the following executives sold different amounts of their stock at a price of $48.68:
* Vince McMahon: 17,465 shares ($850,196)
* Bradley Blum (EVP, Operations): 3,558 shares ($173,203)
* Kevin Dunn: 14,404 shares ($701,186)
* Nick Khan: 1,098 shares ($53,450)
* Triple H: 4,547 shares ($221,347)
* Stephanie McMahon: 4,410 shares ($214,678)
* Kristian Salen (Chief Financial Officer): 1233 shares ($60,022)
The company also announced their quarterly dividend as follows:
“WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2021 and the payment date will be September 27, 2021.”
