Vince McMahon, Triple H Reportedly Not Present at WWE TLC

– Two of WWE’s biggest executives weren’t at TLC according to a new report, namely Vince McMahon and Triple H. POST Wrestling reports that neither man were at the show last night, though they both checked in with those in charge of the PPV who were at the Target Center before the show began.

McMahon and Triple H have both been particularly busy as of late, with Triple H kept busy due to NXT’s move to USA Network and McMahon gearing up for the XFL’s return in February. There is not eyt any word on who was in charge at the Target Center for the PPV, and there’s no word on whether either man is at Raw tonight.