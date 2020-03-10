Vince McMahon & Triple H’s Salaries Revealed In WWE Corporate Statement

As reported earlier, WWE’s proxy statement released that Triple H has been awarded the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. The documents, per Wrestlenomics, also reveal the 2019 salaries for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.

Vince’s salary is listed at $1.4 million, the same as 2018, and his total compensation (including salary, stock awards, incentive plans, etc) was $3,503,703. Triple H and Stephanie both had salaries of $706,019. Triple H’s total compensation was $3,328,092 while Stephanie’s was $2,027,248.