wrestling
Vince McMahon & Triple H’s Salaries Revealed In WWE Corporate Statement
As reported earlier, WWE’s proxy statement released that Triple H has been awarded the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. The documents, per Wrestlenomics, also reveal the 2019 salaries for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.
Vince’s salary is listed at $1.4 million, the same as 2018, and his total compensation (including salary, stock awards, incentive plans, etc) was $3,503,703. Triple H and Stephanie both had salaries of $706,019. Triple H’s total compensation was $3,328,092 while Stephanie’s was $2,027,248.
Stephanie McMahon is named as one of WWE's top 5 corporate officers for 2019, swapping in for Kevin Dunn in previous years.
Highlighted by me in yellow is Triple H and Stephanie's compensation related to performance fees.
Table doesn't include dividends of ~$14mm for Vince. pic.twitter.com/cWGeUDZI0Y
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) March 10, 2020
