WWE News: Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Triple H, Lana Workout Video, Garrett Making Masks

April 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
triple H

– Vince McMahon paid tribute to Triple H on Twitter today:

“We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH!”

– Lana shares her home workout:

– Santana Garrett is making masks for the community:

