WWE News: Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Triple H, Lana Workout Video, Garrett Making Masks
April 24, 2020
– Vince McMahon paid tribute to Triple H on Twitter today:
“We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH!”
We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/QnacTDfZ2y
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 24, 2020
– Lana shares her home workout:
– Santana Garrett is making masks for the community:
