WWE News: Vince McMahon Turns 74, More Birthdays, Santana Garrett Shares Pic With Triple H

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE XFL Headshot WWE

– Happy birthday to the man behind WWE in Vince McMahon, who celebrates his 74th birthday on Saturday. McMahon is joined in the wrestling world by Sho Funaki (51), Rocky Johnson (75), Tino Sabbatelli (36), and Gran Metalik (31) as those celebrating their birthdays today.

– Santana Garrett posted to Instagam with a picture from the WWE Performance Center with Triple H. You can see it below. Garrett https://411mania.com/wrestling/wwe-announces-austin-theory-santana-garrett-new-performance-center-class/ target=new>joined the WWE Performance Center in August’s class alongside Austin Theory and more.

