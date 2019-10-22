wrestling / News

Vince McMahon & Undertaker Attend Riyadh Season Ahead of Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Undertaker Raw 9318 1

– Vince McMahon & The Undertaker were in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Season Opening Ceremony before Crown Jewel next week. You can see pics and video below of the two attending the Opening Ceremony parade, which took place last week and began the two-month series of events intended to boost tourism in the country.

Crown Jewel will take place on October 31st and airs live on WWE Network.

