wrestling / News
Vince McMahon & Undertaker Attend Riyadh Season Ahead of Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Vince McMahon & The Undertaker were in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Season Opening Ceremony before Crown Jewel next week. You can see pics and video below of the two attending the Opening Ceremony parade, which took place last week and began the two-month series of events intended to boost tourism in the country.
Crown Jewel will take place on October 31st and airs live on WWE Network.
Vince McMahon and The Undertaker spotted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/pSOcgz1GIP
— wwebusiness (@wwebusiness1) October 20, 2019
The Undertaker was riding a float in Saudi Arabia this week…
I don’t know what else to say… pic.twitter.com/XnmCPP6okS
— Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) October 17, 2019
Bruh i just saw the undertaker in the opening of the Riyadh season festival in Saudi Arabia 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/0RBcWlrokf
— FARES .. 11 💙👑 (@_FGH07) October 17, 2019
Hologram for you Saudi Arabia Riyadh 💜💜💜. pic.twitter.com/vs3n5xTWkR
— فيصل ⚗︎. (@XFAISAL_16) October 13, 2019
https://t.co/AkGwXeoBRw Undertaker in Saudi Arabia New
— 🦂.StingVip18.🇸🇦 (@StinG183) October 17, 2019
