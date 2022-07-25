Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Frustrated With Shane Over Royal Rumble 2022 Situation

With Vince McMahon out of power in WWE, a new report has come out detailing the level of frustration he had with Shane McMahon over Shane’s actions while putting together Royal Rumble 2022. As you may recall, Shane was quietly removed from WWE in a professional capacity following what was described as ‘unprofessional’ behavior backstage when he was helping produce the men’s Royal Rumble match. Shane had reportedly wanted to enter the man in a way that “highlighted” him which was said to have made Vince as well as Brock Lesnar displeased.

A new report from Fightful Select reports that Vince personally made the decision to remove Shane from involvement with WWE. Vince was have an “extreme but justified” level of frustration with Shane over the matter and one person close to VGince said he even said at one point that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around.” That person did say they completely believed it to have been said in the heat of the moment and wouldn’t have necessarily been the case.

It was noted that the big “end of the line” point for Shane was when he compromised Lesnar’s satisfaction with the situation. It was added that a lot of people who have worked closely with Vince over the years have been more willing to discuss situations now that he has retired.