Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Opposed to No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts

Vince McMahon was very much against the idea of no-cut clauses in WWE contracts, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that they’ve learned some details regarding negotiations before McMahon exited the company in July, specifically regarding the “no-cut” clauses that were not a part of any negotiations under McMahon.

According to the report, other members of the front office were open to the idea of no-cut clauses (which guarantee that a performer won’t be released early), and that Nick Khan has sounded open to them according to people in the company’s front office, but that McMahon was “vehemently against” the idea. McMahon had the final say in the process at the time. The opposition to no-cut clauses did not cost the company any potential free agents, though some are said to have inquired about the matter.

One person the site spoke to said it was a matter of McMahon being stuck in his ways, and said it “put into perspective” the number of talents who said “Vince liked me, but…” after they were released.

Most talent have had positive things to say about Khan and his management style, including being willing to think outside of what WWE has traditionally done.