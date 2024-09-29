– During 2003, WWE’s Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince McMahon, were married in real life. However, Vince McMahon wanted to broadcast the couple’s actual wedding on pay-per-view, an idea that Stephanie rejected. McMahon thought Stephanie was being “selfish” with her decision. McMahon and Triple H discussed the conversations over it during the Mr. McMahon docuseries currently airing on Netflix. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Triple H on how McMahon wanted to put his actual wedding with Stephanie pay-per-view: “As it’s moving forward, there are moments in time where it’s Vince, and he’s Vince McMahon-ing this, like, even as we’re looking for locations for the wedding at one point, he seriously suggests to us holding it on pay-per-view,” Triple H recalled on “Mr. McMahon.”

McMahon on wanting to put the wedding on PPV: “So, what if Stephanie and Paul’s wedding was live on pay-per-view? Wow. People would buy that. It’d be awesome. It’d be great. Steph said, ‘Uh…no.'”

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are still married to this day and share three daughters together. The Mr. McMahon docuseries is streaming now on Netflix. You can check out Robert Leighty Jr.’s report on the final episode for 411 RIGHT HERE.