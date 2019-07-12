Vince McMahon Was Not at Smackdown, Reviewed Script Over The Phone. Bischoff Also Not Present

– Vince McMahon was not at this week’s episode of Smackdown, according to a report from the WON. The newsletter reports that McMahon was not at the show, but remained a presence as he reviewed the script for the show on the phone with people an hour for the show began. He was also on the phone constantly during the show. In McMahon’s stead, Triple H worked the Gorilla position and Bruce Prichard presented the show to the producers.

The site notes that Eric Bischoff was not at Smackdown this week, with some wondering why he wasn’t there to at least watch how things are currently done before he takes over next week. Ryan Ward is still the lead writer for the show and will remain so unless Bischoff tries to make a change.