Vince McMahon Welcomes Fans Back To Live Events With Special Video

July 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE

In a post to his personal Twitter account, Vince McMahon personally welcomed fans back to WWE live events with a special video. WWE will have audiences back starting tomorrow night with Friday Night Smackdown in Houston.

He wrote: “For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw

