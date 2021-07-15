wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Welcomes Fans Back To Live Events With Special Video
July 15, 2021
In a post to his personal Twitter account, Vince McMahon personally welcomed fans back to WWE live events with a special video. WWE will have audiences back starting tomorrow night with Friday Night Smackdown in Houston.
He wrote: “For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw”
For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021