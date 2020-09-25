wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Stephanie Happy Birthday, Poll On NXT Takeover Title Matches
– Vince McMahon took to social media to wish Stephanie McMahon a happy birthday on Thursday. Vince posted to Twitter to wish the Chief Brand Officer a happy 44th birthday. Stephanie also posted promoting the Connor’s Cure Superstar Challenge, as you can see below:
I’m prouder every day. Happy Birthday to my incredible daughter, @StephMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/3dBBbTxuZ6
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 24, 2020
My birthday wish is for as many people as possible to join @WWE & @TheVFoundation's @ConnorsCure Superstar Challenge! Grab your sneakers, a friend & get moving to raise money in the fight against pediatric cancer. Please visit https://t.co/u8G3gYhMyd to get started. pic.twitter.com/5bnimF4IEp
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 24, 2020
– WWE has a new poll on WWE.com asking fans whose title reign is in the greatest jeopardy at NXT TakeOver 31. As of this writing, the results are:
* Damian Priest (vs. Johnny Gargano): 45%
* Io Shirai (vs. Candice LeRae): 30%
* Finn Bálor (vs. Kyle O’Reilly): 25%
