WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Stephanie Happy Birthday, Poll On NXT Takeover Title Matches

September 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon took to social media to wish Stephanie McMahon a happy birthday on Thursday. Vince posted to Twitter to wish the Chief Brand Officer a happy 44th birthday. Stephanie also posted promoting the Connor’s Cure Superstar Challenge, as you can see below:

– WWE has a new poll on WWE.com asking fans whose title reign is in the greatest jeopardy at NXT TakeOver 31. As of this writing, the results are:

* Damian Priest (vs. Johnny Gargano): 45%
* Io Shirai (vs. Candice LeRae): 30%
* Finn Bálor (vs. Kyle O’Reilly): 25%

