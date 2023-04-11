Vince McMahon’s New WWE Contract Reportedly Bound By Code of Conduct Clause

Vince McMahon’s new contract with WWE was signed late last month, and binds him to the company’s Code of Conduct. THR reports as part of a feature on the WWE sale to Endeavor that McMahon signed a new contract with WWE on March 29th, and they have viewed a copy of the contrract which includes a requirement to comply with the code.

According to the copy THR viewed, “McMahon’s continued employment shall be conditioned on” compliance with the company’s “Conflict of Interest and Code of Conduct,” and WWE’s “Equal Opportunity and Non-Harassment Policy.” The new contract comes as WWE agreed to sell its controlling interest to Endeavor and will be merged with the UFC into a new publicly-traded company.

McMahon exited WWE in July following an investigation by the company into a series of payments he made to cover up alleged affairs and accusations of sexual misconduct. McMahon also reached a settlement in January with Rita Chatterman, who had accused him of raping her in 1986.