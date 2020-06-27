Vince McMahon & WWE Executives Have Not Yet Checked in With Renee Young, WWE Rumored to be Unhappy With Young Going Public

– As previously reported, Renee Young confirmed earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19, among other talents and staff members in the company who tested positive for the virus. This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the WWE broadcaster. Per the report, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Triple H (aka Paul Levesque), and Mark Carrano have not contacted Renee Young as Thursday (June 25) to check in on her and see how she was doing. However, a number of WWE talents reportedly did speak to her to see how she is doing.

Also, the Observer Newsletter reports Young publicly announcing her COVID-19 status did not go over well with WWE officials. A rumor surfaced earlier this week from an alleged anonymous WWE talent stating the company’s talent relations has informed them not to speak out at all on their illness if they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 beyond those they may live with. Additionally, WWE has reportedly has not yet acknowledged the cases or informed wrestlers and their families on the extent of the outbreak, which is rumored to be in the range of 30 or more.

On Monday, June 22, Young began to start feeling sick and a pressure in her chest. That was when her symptoms started to develop and became bedridden and lost her sense of taste. Moxley and Young were both then tested by a local doctor.

Moxley and Young later received their test results the following day at midnight, and Moxley’s results were negative. After Young’s test indicated a positive, she then informed WWE of her diagnosis. Meanwhile, Moxley let AEW know about his contact with Young over the last several days. Despite having a negative test result, and Moxley did not want to potentially risk exposing the talent to the virus if he had a false positive or if it was in the early stages. Additionally, he did not want to leave his wife’s side.

Young went public with her diagnosis on Wednesday, June 24. Earlier that day, AEW had already announced that Young’s husband, AEW World champion Jon Moxley, had been pulled from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite after having secondhand contact with someone with COVID-19. Young’s announcement basically confirmed that she was that person.

As previously noted, it’s believed that Young has gotten through the worst parts of the virus. Hopefully, she makes a full recovery and gets well soon. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Renee Young. Please get well soon.