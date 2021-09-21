Vince McMahon Reportedly Pushing For Edgier Product For WWE NXT 2.0, Possible Changes Being Discussed

The new WWE NXT 2.0 relaunch is in full effect, but it seems that there could be even more “huge” changes coming to the brand moving forward. Fightful Select has the details on what Vince McMahon may have in store.

According to Fightful, there have been discussions within the company on future plans for NXT 2.0 coming directly from McMahon, and some USA Network contacts are reportedly “in support” of it.

Fightful notes that among the points of the discussion has been the idea of NXT 2.0 targeting more of an 18-34 demographic, which would include everything from “in-ring work and aggression to harsher language and the like” on the show.

Additionally, though Fightful has not verified the point, “more lenience on female character gear” had also been mentioned from sources, though there were no specifics on what exactly that would mean or entail.

Another point noted in the report was “keep up with current affairs with promos and character verbiage” as a potential focus as well for the brand.

Fightful states that there haven’t been any further details other than the brief internal acknowledgment that these ideas have been discussed, with one talent mentioning that they’d “believe it when they see it” when asked if they were aware of any potential discussions.