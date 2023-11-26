wrestling / News

Note on If Vince McMahon Was Backstage at WWE Survivor Series

November 26, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night.

McMahon reportedly was spotted in the Hamptons in Long Island on Friday, so he presumably spent Thanksgiving there.

