Vince McMahon and XFL Rejected AAF’s Merger Request

Sports Business Daily (h/t WrestlingInc) reports that Vince McMahon rejected AAF after they approached the XFL about a merger between the two football leagues in December of 2018. AAF ended up going under after just eight weeks. XFL is set to begin in 2020.

According to the report, AAF was already running out of funds before they even started their first season in February of this year, which is likely why they approached the XFL about a merger late last year. The reason for this was because former USFL player Reggie Fowler, the AAF’s main investor, did not deliver a $28 million payment to the league at the end of 2018. This led to Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon stepping up as the main investor and essentially saving the league and allowing it to go through with its first few weeks. Dundon committed $250 million to the AAF, but with losses at $10 million per week, the decision was made to scrap the league entirely.

McMahon is, of course, self-funding the XFL with money he raised by selling some of his WWE stock.