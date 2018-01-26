Vince McMahon Says XFL Will Take More than $100 Million, Says Politics Will Be Banned

– Vince McMahon was quoted in an article with the New York Times about the XFL’s revival, which was announced on Thursday. In the feature article, McMahon was interviewed about the league; some highlights are below:

On his selling $100 million of WWE stock to fund Alpha Entertainment: “I am very committed to this, and it’s going to take more than $100 million to do this league.”

On banning politics in the league: “Democrat, Republican, Independent, I don’t care, and no one should. We come to the field not to state what I am pro or against, that’s not why we’re there. We are there to play football.”

On the previous XFL’s failure: “Forget what we did with the XFL. [laughs] That was a long time ago.”