Vince McMahon Still In Full Creative Control At WWE Smackdown, Latest Allegations Not Addressed

Vince McMahon was in full “business as usual” mode during tonight’s Smackdown despite the latest allegations against him, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that McMahon was as usual, “100%” responsible for the creative around tonight’s episode.

The site also notes that McMahon arrived at the show later than usual and didn’t address the allegations raised in a new Wall Street Journal report that he paid over $12 million to four women over the past 16 years to keep them quiet regarding alleged misconduct and infidelities. The situation was described as the proverbial elephant in the room being ignored.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were not present at tonight’s show while Bruce Prichard, who had taken time off due to shoulder surgery, was at the taping.