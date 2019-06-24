Vince McMahon’s ‘No Wrestling During Commercials’ Edict Caught WWE People By Surprise

– Vince McMahon’s new rule about wrestling not taking place during commercial breaks caught many in the company by surprise, according to a new report. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that it was described to him as McMahon just casually threw out the rule during the meeting on Monday, and then moved on which caught people off-guard.

The new rule, which led to Kofi Kingston doing two multiple fall matches last week between Raw and Smackdown, was announced during Monday’s production meeting. There is some speculation that the change is to prepare for Smackdown’s move to FOX, who reportedly want a more sports-oriented feel to the show, but that is not confirmed.