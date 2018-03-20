Vince McMahon’s XFL Has Competition From a New League Launching in 2019

Back in January, Vince McMahon announced the return of the XFL in 2020. The league has no TV plans announced or cities locked in.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the XFL has competition as a secondary league to the NFL as Charlie Ebersol, who directed a documentary on the XFL that aired last year as part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, announced that his league, called the Alliance of American Football, plans to debut on Feb. 9, 2019, the week after Super Bowl LIII. The season will run 10 weeks and will have 50-man teams. The league will have the initial contest and the championship game on CBS and one game a week on CBS Sports Network. Other games will be available on the league’s app, which Ebersol said promises to integrate live fantasy play into the broadcasts.

To help him steer the league, Ebersol brought on former NFL general manager Bill Polian, currently an analyst for ESPN. The player side will be overseen by former Pro Bowl Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, while the team side will be guided by former USC standout and executive J.K. McKay; advisers to the league also will include former NFL players Hines Ward and Justin Tuck, as well as Dick Ebersol.

Ebersol’s league is financially backed by former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jared Allen, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, and The Chernin Group, which, among other investments, owns a significant share of Barstool Sports.