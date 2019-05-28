Vince Russo Says AEW and WWE Working Together Would Be a Good Thing, Compares to WWE/ECW

– Vince Russo has doubled down on his assessment that AEW and WWE have to be working together, and believes it’s a good thing for wrestling. Russo, who stirred things up earlier today by saying on Twitter that “There’s NO QUESTION that [WWE] & [AEW] are in bed together,” has posted some follow-up tweets clarifying his stance.

In one post, which was actually posted before the “no question” tweet, Russo says that if WWE is not working with AEW, then they “have ABSOLUTELY lost their minds” by Sami Zayn name-dropping AEW on Raw. Of course, there’s some question as to whether that was approved or whether it was Zayn improvising, with several different versions of the story coming out.

Russo goes on to say that he believes it’s a good thing for wrestling “if it makes the wrestling product better for the casual fans,” and took some offense at fans being angry at him over his assertions:

Watching RAW on DVR–Unless @WWE is IN BED with @AEWrestling they have ABSOLUTELY lost their minds by acknowledging them on THEIR FLAGSHIP SHOW. #1 NEVER acknowledges #2. Conspiracy? Not when you look at Paul Heyman/ECW being in bed with WWE from the jump. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 28, 2019

Don't misunderstand me-if @WWE & @AEWrestling are working together-as I believe they are-it's a GOOD THING if it makes the wrestling product better for the casual fans. I'm just saying-don't be worked. This has happened once before with ECW/WWE. History tends to repeat itself. pic.twitter.com/999EWDyQ8x — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 28, 2019