Vince Russo Says Booker T Winning World Title Was His Proudest Moment
Vince Russo says that putting the WCW World Title on Booker T was his proudest moment of his career. Russo was on Busted Open Radio and talked about Bash at the Beach 2000 after it was the subject of this week’s Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his proudest moment in wrestling: “My proudest moment in everything I did in the wrestling business — all the companies I worked for — my proudest moment was that moment [when Booker T won the WCW world title].”
On the Bash at the Beach incident: “It was worth … it was worth the lawsuit, it was worth the depositions, it was worth everything Hogan put me through. To give a man [Booker T], who for 14 years clearly had the thumb on him and could not get past it, and I had the opportunity that, ‘You know what, no matter what the price is you’re going to have to pay, this guy deserves it. You’re going do the right thing.'”
