Vince Russo Categorizes Bray Wyatt As “A Freaking Genius”

Appearing recently on the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo commended Bray Wyatt as a performer, saying he would love the chance to work with Wyatt. Russo also shared a glimpse behind the curtain of WWE writing, stating that sometimes talent is underutilized and it can be difficult to keep up with showcasing the right people at the right time. You can read some highlights from Russo and watch the complete episode below.

On his reaction to seeing talent missing story opportunities in a production: “I’m being honest because I feel — my opinion — there are people that are being underutilized and I think it’s like simple things and I mean, bro, there are a lot of characters I like on the show where I just sit there and I say, ‘God, I just wish I could.'”

On who he would most like to write for in WWE currently: “At the top of my list — I mean, bro has been on the top of my list for a long time, and he doesn’t need Vince Russo writing for him — but I think Bray’s a freaking genius.”

On trying to meet talent with material that matches their ability: “What they always hit me with is, ‘Oh, Vince, you were a successful writer but look at the roster you had,’ and what they don’t understand is… I worked with a great roster. I worked with great individuals, but what they don’t understand is, I had to feed them every week, so I had to write at the greatness of their level.”

